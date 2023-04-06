Chef with Michelin experience to turn pasta pop-up into brick-and-mortar restaurant in Over-The-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A former pasta-focused food pop-up is putting down roots in Over-the-Rhine.

3CDC announced that Wildweed will be opening along Walnut Street as part of its Columbia Flats development, which is across the street from Homemakers Bar.

The exact opening date of Wildweed is unknown, but construction is slated to be finished in fall 2023.

Wildweed began in 2019 as a food pop-up at Oakley Wines under the moniker Sunday Sauce. Having evolved over the past four years, the restaurant will offer multiple varieties of pasta from founder and chef David Jackman.

Though the restaurant is pasta-focused, Jackman — who has worked in multiple Michelin-starred restaurants during his stints in New York City, Chicago and the Bay area — doesn't want guests to mistake Wildweed as an Italian restaurant.

"Wildweed wants to celebrate and showcase the best cultivated and wild-harvested products our region has to offer,” he said. “We will put an emphasis on that and will also serve pasta, though we aren’t an Italian restaurant.”

The seasonally-driven menu that will also feature guest chefs will be enjoyed in the restaurant's dining room, which will accommodate both large parties and smaller, more intimate tables. There will also be a 12-seat chef counter where people can indulge in menu tastings.

Cincinnati-based Team B will be designing the restaurant's space. Other than Wildweed, Team B has worked with Tablespoon Cooking Co. and Decibel Korean Fried Chicken.

“I love that this is such an accessible space in the city,” Jackman said. “I’m excited about building a team and community around our restaurant and building something that helps the culinary scene in Cincinnati grow.”

Lindzie Gunnels with 3CDC said Jackman's passion for not only food but cultivating community growth is inspiring.

"Wildweed has already built up a loyal following thanks to his highly successful pop-up events, and we’re excited to partner with him to bring his delectable dishes to a broader audience,” Gunnels said.