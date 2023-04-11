Korean fried chicken chain, bb.q Chicken, opens location in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A popular Korean fried chicken chain with more than 3,000 locations is now in Cincinnati.

bb.q Chicken opened its location at 150 W. Fourth Street Monday afternoon. The 3,500-square-foot space filled with TVs and booths is meant to feel like an upscale sports bar for customers looking for a spot for lunch, dinner or drinks.

While the chain's color scheme (red, black and white) is reminiscent of a popular American fried chicken chain, the food is made with ingredients and methods used in Korea. One fried chicken flavor on the menu, Galbi, is described as sweet and smoky while another, Gang-Jeong, has a zesty soy-based sauce with some extra spice. Customers can also get bb.q's Golden Original fried chicken or one smothered in a secret sauce.

The restaurant's menu also includes popular Korean dishes like kimchi fried rice and typical American sides like french fries and onion rings.

"Imagine yourself to be in Hongdae or Gangnam on a busy night, enjoying Chimaek," said franchise owner Henry Ly, referencing the Korean term for fried chicken and beer. "We’re thrilled to bring Korea’s finest fried chicken to Cincinnati, and we hope to add to the growing dining scene in the city’s urban core."

Ly said he discovered bb.q when a business partner encouraged him to try it while they were in California. He soon after contacted their corporate office to open a franchise in Cincinnati.

bb.q has 130 restaurants in the United States, including a location in Columbus.

Cincinnati's location will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. While it is currently open, the restaurant will have a grand opening event at the end of April.

