Izakaya-inspired sushi, cocktail spot Baru is inviting guests to 'stay, drink and unwind'

CINCINNATI — A new downtown Cincinnati sushi concept is encouraging guests to stay, drink and unwind long into the night.

Baru recently opened at the corner of Race and 6th streets. The restaurant is seated alongside the highly praised Mita's, Maplewood Kitchen + Bar and Americano Burger Bar in the ground floor of the 84.51° building.

Baru, which is a described as an "elevated sushi concept," is inspired by izakaya. Izakaya is a Japanese term referring to establishments where you can stay, relax, drink and eat with friends.

The interior of Baru fits the look of a late night lounge with its red lighting and plush purple chairs.

Chef Robert Grace said Baru's food is unique to Cincinnati, using only the freshest ingredients and high-quality fish flown in daily. He also wanted the menu to be "sophisticated yet approachable."

"Outstanding American and Japanese wagyu will highlight a menu showing that we are more than just a 'California roll,'" Grace said. "Using only the best ingredients allows for a menu that stands for itself. Fun, shareable items will bring you together. You will be excited about the experience."

Baru's menu boasts more than a dozen house maki rolls and composed nigiri. There's also larger entree plates and small plates like edamame, wagyu tartar, shishito peppers and more.

"We want to share our knowledge of cuisine with you so that when you leave, you leave being more excited, planning when your next visit will be," Grace said.

In terms of Baru's cocktail menu, guests can expect spins on the classics, including a Japanese high ball, wasabi margarita, Sake-tini and more.

"We don't think you have to over complicate a good thing," Grace said. "Spirit forward cocktails that are both approachable and sophisticated."

Ultimately, Grace thinks the cocktail menu is a "recipe for fun."

While Baru has already opened to the public, the restaurant is holding its grand opening April 14.

Normally, Baru is open Tuesday through Thursday 5 p.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. You can make reservations here.

READ MORE:

Chef with Michelin experience to turn pasta pop-up into brick-and-mortar restaurant in Over-The-Rhine

Cincinnati chef, 2 restaurants recognized as 2023 James Beard Award finalists

Over-the-Rhine's Teak to open new location at Loveland Station development