Carols Pearls Chicken damaged in late-night fire

COVINGTON, Ky. — A popular chicken restaurant in Covington will be closed Monday after a fire.

Carols Pearls Chicken on Madison Avenue caught fire shortly before 11:40 p.m. Sunday, investigators said. When crews arrived, they said flames were coming out of the roof of the restaurant.

According to first responders, most of the damage was contained to Carols Pearls Chicken. The surrounding businesses that share a wall with the restaurant have minor smoke damage.

No one was hurt, investigators said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to its website, the restaurant opened just three months ago.

