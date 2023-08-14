Bengals RB Joe Mixon's trial begins Monday

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is expected to be in court Monday for the start of his trial.

He's accused of waiving a gun at a woman in January and is facing an aggravated menacing charge.

Mixon allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman and stated, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can't (sic) get me," according to court documents.

The offense allegedly happened the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs in the 2022 season.

The charges against the football player were initially dropped in February before a charge was refiled in April.

"This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process," read a statement from CPD.

After the charge was refiled, Mixon appeared in court and pleaded not guilty.

The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor and could carry a maximum sentence of 180 days, a maximum fine of $1000 and a maximum of five years of probation in Ohio.

The trial is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m.

This is not Mixon's first misdemeanor charge. When he was in college, Mixon entered an Alford plea to an assault charge in 2014 for punching a woman, breaking bones in her face. An Alford plea means a person admits a trial would likely yield a guilty verdict, but does not admit to committing the crime.

He was suspended for an entire season following the assault charge.

Mixon's home was recently involved in a crime as well when a 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Anderson Township in March.

Lamonte Brewer, the boyfriend of Mixon's sister, is accused of injuring the teen, who was playing a game of "dart wars" with Nerf guns when the shots were fired. He was charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having a weapon under disability.

Shalonda Mixon, the running back's sister, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice.

Mixon is not facing any charges regarding this incident.

Last month, Mixon restructured his contract to stay with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Last month, Mixon restructured his contract to stay with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Mixon allegedly took a $4.39 million pay cut for the 2023 season and will take a $4.67 million pay cut the following year, which opens up the possibility of him sticking around for the 2024-25 season. His 2023 base salary is $5.51 million, but he has the ability to make an extra $2 million per year in incentives, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Mixon allegedly took a $4.39 million pay cut for the 2023 season and will take a $4.67 million pay cut the following year, which opens up the possibility of him sticking around for the 2024-25 season. His 2023 base salary is $5.51 million, but he has the ability to make an extra $2 million per year in incentives, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Mixon, who was a second-round draft pick for the Bengals in 2017, had 210 carries for 814 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The Bengals 2023-24 season kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10 in Cleveland against the Browns.