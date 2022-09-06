Jefferson County flood victim identified, family found body

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities have identified the woman who lost her life during the flooding this weekend in Jefferson County, Indiana.

64-year-old Linda Wood was in her home when it was swept away by flood waters, first responders said.

Crews looked for her Saturday but had to suspend the search.

Wood's family continued the search and found her body five miles downstream.

"This here seeing what I've seen has just been etched in my mind. You know, you see your family member lying there in that kind of shape," said Wood's cousin, Roger McAdams.

The family also said they've already run into looters on the property who have taken what's left after the flooding.

Photos of damage in Switzerland County:

Emily Gibney Damage in Switzerland County after heavy rainfall Sept. 3.

Emily Gibney Roadway damaged in Switzerland County after heavy rainfall and flooding Sept. 3.

Emily Gibney Damage along Bennington Pike in Switzerland County after heavy rainfall caused flooding and damage Sept. 3.

Overall, twenty homes along Brushy Fork Road were involved in the flooding, two were destroyed and three others had minor damage, Jefferson County EMA said. People are encouraged to avoid the area as damage assessments and cleanup are underway.

