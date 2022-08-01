Watch Now
Flooding in Kentucky: Matthew 25 Ministries to provide relief

Dozens killed, death toll expected to rise
Dozens of people are dead after flash floods tore through parts of eastern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear expects the death toll to rise.
Northern Kentucky hit with overnight flooding
Posted at 7:22 AM, Aug 01, 2022
Volunteers and supplies from Matthew 25 Ministries are heading to areas of eastern Kentucky hardest hit by the historic flooding.

A fleet of trucks was loaded with supplies Monday as staff and volunteers prepared to make the trip.

They will be stationed in areas where first responders have identified the greatest needs.

The US Civil Air Patrol and Ohio Task Force 1 are also responding to the heavily damaged areas. Some of the towns hit are among the poorest in the Country.

Governor Beshear said crews have rescued more than 1,200 people using helicopters and boats but are still having trouble reaching people because of hazardous conditions.

Over the weekend, Governor Andy Beshear updated the death toll to 28 and said it could take weeks to find victims of the flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise significantly.

If you’re interested in helping, Matthew 25 Ministries is collecting things like personal care items, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, trash bags, tarps, paper products, diapers, fans, generators and water.

