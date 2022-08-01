Flooding in Kentucky: Matthew 25 Ministries to provide relief

Volunteers and supplies from Matthew 25 Ministries are heading to areas of eastern Kentucky hardest hit by the historic flooding.

A fleet of trucks was loaded with supplies Monday as staff and volunteers prepared to make the trip.

They will be stationed in areas where first responders have identified the greatest needs.

The US Civil Air Patrol and Ohio Task Force 1 are also responding to the heavily damaged areas. Some of the towns hit are among the poorest in the Country.

Governor Beshear said crews have rescued more than 1,200 people using helicopters and boats but are still having trouble reaching people because of hazardous conditions.

Over the weekend, Governor Andy Beshear updated the death toll to 28 and said it could take weeks to find victims of the flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise significantly.

If you’re interested in helping, Matthew 25 Ministries is collecting things like personal care items, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, trash bags, tarps, paper products, diapers, fans, generators and water.

READ MORE

Flooding recovery efforts likely to take years in some small Kentucky towns

Relief fund created to help eastern Kentucky flood victims

KY governor expects more loss of life following severe flooding