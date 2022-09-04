Heavy rain in Southeast Indiana causing flooded creeks, damaged roadways

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — Heavy rain Saturday night has caused flooding and damage throughout Southeast Indiana.

Switzerland County was significantly hit with heavy rain, with Saturday night radar estimates ranging between four and nine inches for places like Vevay and Pleasant Township.

Radar estimated rainfall for parts of Switzerland & Ohio counties in SE Indiana range between 4 to 9 inches... More rain is heading that way as well. #WCPO @WCPO #CincyWX #OHwx #INwx #NKYwx pic.twitter.com/oqImsfwI6A — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) September 4, 2022

The county's sheriff's office dispatch said there's no reports of anyone missing, injured or dead due to the flooding.

There has been significant damage to a bridge along State Route 250 between Aaron Road and Indian Trail.

TRAFFIC ALERT: S.R. 250 is closed at the bridge over Indian Creek near Pleasant/Bennington in Switzerland County due to flood damage. More information regarding repairs will be shared once available. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KiaEeFX0G3 — INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) September 4, 2022

The sheriff's office dispatch also said that multiple creeks along Bennington Pike were flooded.

In Jefferson County, which is further east of Switzerland, officials are assessing damage in multiple areas. People are asked to avoid certain areas, including Manville, Brushy Fork and Tate Ridge, as sightseers are getting in the way of damage assessments.

Switzerland County, as well as majority of the Tri-State area, is under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday. For areas that have already have excessive rainfall and damage, the additional rainfall could lead to more flooding.

9 FIRST WARNING: Flood Watch in effect from 8am today to 11pm Monday. We've already seen an excessive amount of rain. Any additional rainfall could cause flooding. #WCPO @WCPO #CincyWX #OHwx #INwx #NKYwx pic.twitter.com/HEVGvJNMuO — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) September 4, 2022

WCPO has crews en route to Switzerland County and will update when more information about the damage is available.