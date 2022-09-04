Watch Now
Heavy rain in Southeast Indiana causing flooded creeks, damaged roadways

More rain, storms are set to come Sunday afternoon, evening
Posted at 12:43 PM, Sep 04, 2022
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind.  — Heavy rain Saturday night has caused flooding and damage throughout Southeast Indiana.

Switzerland County was significantly hit with heavy rain, with Saturday night radar estimates ranging between four and nine inches for places like Vevay and Pleasant Township.

The county's sheriff's office dispatch said there's no reports of anyone missing, injured or dead due to the flooding.

There has been significant damage to a bridge along State Route 250 between Aaron Road and Indian Trail.

The sheriff's office dispatch also said that multiple creeks along Bennington Pike were flooded.

In Jefferson County, which is further east of Switzerland, officials are assessing damage in multiple areas. People are asked to avoid certain areas, including Manville, Brushy Fork and Tate Ridge, as sightseers are getting in the way of damage assessments.

Switzerland County, as well as majority of the Tri-State area, is under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday. For areas that have already have excessive rainfall and damage, the additional rainfall could lead to more flooding.

WCPO has crews en route to Switzerland County and will update when more information about the damage is available.

