'It's just not fair' | Cincinnati 2025 high school grad detained by ICE, facing deportation to Honduras

CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old local high school graduate who received his diploma last month is now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody at the Butler County Jail, facing deportation to a country he barely knows.

Emerson Colindres came to the United States with his family from Honduras over a decade ago seeking asylum. He has no criminal history.

Their asylum case and subsequent appeal were denied, with a final removal order issued in 2023, but the family was never instructed to leave and had been regularly checking in with ICE.

Immigration officials put an app on his phone to check in with location and a picture, and sometimes the family is requested to check in with ICE in person.

What happened this week

Colindres and his mother were told they needed to come in for a check-in on Wednesday.

A facility in Blue Ash hosts an Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP), an alternative to detention.

When Colindres was taken to the back, agents were waiting to detain him.

"That's when they informed us that they were detaining and deporting Emerson only," said Bryan Williams, Colindres' soccer coach.

The teen now faces deportation to Honduras, a country he hasn't known for more than half his life, with no explanation provided.

This week, immigration lawyers noted a pattern of migrants detained at routine check-ins, according to ABC News .

Department of Homeland Security Responds

The Department of Homeland Security provided a statement indicating a policy shift from the previous administration.

“Those arrested had executable final orders of removal by an immigration judge and had not complied with that order. If you are in the country illegally and a judge has ordered you to be removed, that is precisely what will happen,” the spokesperson said.

“During the Biden administration, thousands of illegal aliens—including violent criminals—with final orders of removal were on ATD and allowed to roam our communities. This should never have been the case. Thanks to the leadership of Secretary Noem and President Trump, the proper policy is back in place,” the statement said.

“ICE’s ATD-Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) exists to ensure compliance with release conditions. All illegal aliens are afforded due process.”

Soccer team stands behind teammate, friend

For Colindres’ teammates, the news has been devastating. They are trying to help by highlighting how each deportation case has a face and a story.

"No kid our age should be going through what he's going through. He's alone. He's in a jail cell right now all by himself," said Josh Williams, a friend of Colindres.

"He's like the best player I've ever seen. He's dedicated. He wants to win," said Preston Robinson, another friend and teammate.

Alejandro Tepole said he bonded with Colindres while traveling to travel soccer tournaments. They spoke a lot about navigating immigration status, Tepole said.

Colindres' friends emphasize that he had no say in the immigration decision that brought him to the U.S. as a child.

"It's not like he had a say in whether he could or couldn't come," said Braylen Nies-Williams.

"He just lived his life, grew up as a kid," Josh Williams added.

"I just wanted to be here to show that I support him and I support anybody that's going through this, because it's just not fair," said Preston Robinson.

What’s next

The team plans to rally outside the Butler County Jail on Sunday at 6 p.m.

“We don't know what we can do, but we're doing whatever we can,” coach Williams said.

