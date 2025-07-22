WATCH LIVE | City officials provide update on crime in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — City leaders are providing another update on crime in Cincinnati on Tuesday afternoon, less than two weeks after officials presented updated data on crime, what's contributing to it and what the city is doing to curb the issue.

Mayor Aftab Pureval, City Manager Sheryl Long and Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge are expected to speak at 1 p.m.

Less than a month ago, city officials announced the creation of a new task force aimed at improving safety following a spike in violent crime. At the city's last press conference, Theetge said the task force arrested more than 53 people in its first week. More than 60% of those arrests were drug-related, and another 25% of those were gun-related.

In an attempt to address crime in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine and downtown neighborhoods, the city put restrictions on the use of Red Bikes in those areas during weekends. WCPO is told both residents and police raised concerns about how some are riding the bikes to break into cars or property.

Police have also added a detail in one part of Over-the-Rhine, increasing visibility in the afternoons and nights. However, some have questioned the detail's purpose and impact as data shows most violent crime remains in another section of the neighborhood.

This story will be updated with the latest information from officials, as well as responses from residents.