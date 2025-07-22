Woman dies after Dearborn County crash, passenger seriously hurt

GREENDALE, Ind. — A woman died as first responders attempted to airlift her to the hospital following a crash in Dearborn County Monday evening, according to police.

The Greendale, Indiana police department said the crash happened around 4:01 p.m. Monday evening near the Sinclair Gas Station on East Eads Parkway.

Police did not provide details on how the crash happened, but said 52-year-old Christina Reese was driving a tan 1996 Toyota car when she and a 17-year-old driver in a 2015 Volkswagen collided.

Reese was trapped in the vehicle following the crash and had to be extracted by rescue personnel, police said. First responders were working to coordinate AirCare to take her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but police said her condition deteriorated before the flight and she died.

A passenger in Reese's vehicle was taken to UCMC with serious injuries.

Eastbound lanes of US-50 were reduced to one lane for an hour while rescue personnel were at the scene.

Police did not mention whether the 17-year-old driver involved in the crash was hurt.

Police also did not mention who may have been at fault or what caused the crash.