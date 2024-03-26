Is it worth going to the 'path of totality' for the eclipse? Answering your FAQs

CINCINNATI — We're less than two weeks away from The Great American Eclipse total solar eclipse, which will travel right through parts of the Tri-State on the afternoon of Monday, April 8.

Cincinnati Observatory executive director Anna Hehman said her team has been very busy helping the community best prepare.

“We’re selling lots of eclipse glasses and preparing for an event,” she said. “It’s been a sort of wonderful chaos for us.”

Cincinnati will see a 99% eclipse. What’s the benefit of going to totality?

In 99%, observers will see the moon almost completely covering up the soon, said Cincinnati Observatory program manager Nicole Capella. But certain aspects to totality won’t be seen, she said.

For one, you won’t be able to see the corona, or atmosphere, around the sun. That’s the time it’s safe to look without solar viewing glasses. You also won’t be able to see Venus and Jupiter merge from behind the sun and the moon, nor the full effect that complete darkness has on animals.

Does it matter where in totality I go?

No, you’ll still get the same visuals.

“It really depends on how long you want totality,” Capella said. “If you want to get the full effect for longer … you can make it to the center of totality.”

What time is the eclipse?

It depends on your exact location. Go to https://eclipse2024.org/ for viewing information.

What kind of solar eclipse glasses do I need?

Any solar eclipse glasses should be ISO certified 12312-2. Those glasses have a special solar filter that blocks harmful rays, making it safe to view the eclipse.

The Cincinnati Observatory has glasses available for purchase for $5 a pair, with a limit of six. They are sold on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

Glasses can also be purchased at a variety of locations across the Tri-State, just look for the ISO certification logo on the inside.

When is it safe to look at the sun?

Only if you are located in the path of totality and the moon is completely blocking the sun. Some apps will cue when it is safe.

What if it’s cloudy?

The eclipse will still happen, you just won’t be able to see it. The eclipse will be taking place over a number of hours, so if it’s partly cloudy, there’s a good chance you might see it for a bit.

If it’s cloudy during totality, Capella said you’ll still notice differences in temperatures and darkness.

What is the Cincinnati Observatory doing for the eclipse?

The Cincinnati Observatory will have a viewing party, which is located outside of the path of totality.

Official Cincinnati Observatory Eclipse Chasers, who will have information and telescopes, will be at viewing locations across the region, including:



