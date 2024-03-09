'Fuel might be gone': Safety officials warn public in solar eclipse path of totality to be prepared

OXFORD, Ohio — Public officials are saying to prepare for next month’s eclipse like a potential natural disaster is incoming, but not because of anything that will happen in the sky.

Rather, it’s what will happen on the ground in the eclipse’s path of totality: tens of thousands overwhelming roads and resources trying to see the once-in-a-lifetime event.

At Skipper’s in Oxford, Ohio, it’ll be all hands on deck, said employee and Miami University sophomore Hannah Leon.

“Any reason to celebrate something, [Oxford students] normally always come to get food after,” Leon said. “Everyone’s in the kitchen running around … it’s organized chaos.”

It may be organized chaos inside the restaurant, but on the streets of Oxford outside the restaurant: “I’m not even going to say organized chaos, it just might be chaos, and a lot of congestion,” City of Oxford Police Department Lt. Lara Fening said.

The department will be at maximum staffing. No members are allowed off for the weekend leading up to the eclipse, she said.

”With the influx of people and the amount of cars and people that are here, we may not be able to respond as quickly as we normally would,” Fening said.

Jennifer Ketchmark Max Eclipse Times Wide



The department, along with the Butler County Emergency Management Agency is promoting preparedness and personal responsibility.

Residents should consider having a full tank of gas, cash on hand and extra supplies for the period of congestion.

Unlike other events that draw large crowds to Oxford, this will not be happening in one particular location. It means people may pull off the roads into random spots to look up.

Physical maps and alternate ways to communicate are also encouraged.

“Anticipate cellular service may be overwhelmed,” an Emergency Management Agency document to Butler County residents said. “Develop a communication plan with family and friends if you lose service. If you have only a mobile phone at home, find out which neighbors have a landline number in case you need to call 911 for an emergency.”

2024 0118 EMA Eclipse Residemnts by WCPO 9 News on Scribd

In the hours after totality, which is just after 3 p.m., expect everyone to leave at the exact same time. That will clog up single-lane roads leaving rural towns.

“Come early, stay late. But in doing so, pack your patience,” said Sima Merick, executive director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

The agency has been coordinating with local counties for the past two years, including implementing best practices from other organizations.

“We’ll be keeping an eye on everything,” Merick said.