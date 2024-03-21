Cincinnati Public Schools, other Tri-State school districts cancel classes for April solar eclipse

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools is joining several other Tri-State school districts in closing on Monday, April 8 in observance of a "one-in-a-lifetime" experience.

The district will be closed for all students while staff members are expected to report to work for professional development.

"This decision reflects our commitment to safety and efficiency, particularly considering the expected transportation delays and the risk to students walking home post-dismissal," CPS said in a release. "The solar eclipse, an event that captivates and educates, will begin its partial phase at approximately 2 p.m., with the peak — a nearly two-minute period of significant darkness — occurring around 3 p.m. Normal sunlight conditions are expected to resume by 4 p.m."

A total eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the face of the sun completely. While the eclipse only lasts a few minutes, the entire process takes several hours.

If you’re in downtown Cincinnati, the moon’s shadow will engulf 99% of the sun.

This is the first time since 1806 that Ohio will be the site of a total solar eclipse. NASA reports this will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. until 2044.

The following school districts have also adjusted their calendars on April 8:



Edgewood City Schools

Fairfield City School District

Forest Hills School District

Indian Hill Exempted Village School District (early release)

Loveland City School District

Madeira City Schools (early release)

Madison City Schools

Mariemont City Schools

Middletown City School District

Princeton City Schools

Reading Community City School District

Southwest Local School District

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools (early release)

Sycamore Community Schools

Talawanda School District

Three Rivers Local School District

Winton Woods City Schools

Wyoming City Schools

