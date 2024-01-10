Watch Now
How long the eclipse lasts in your town on April 8th

The best places to view the eclipse
NASA
<p>2017 Solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon.</p>
Total solar eclipse passes over United States
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 06:46:36-05

A total solar eclipse will pass through a portion of the Tri-State on Monday, April 8th. This is an event that many schools are closing for and people plan to view. But where can you get the longest view of the eclipse? I have a list of viewing times so you can plan ahead.

Of course, all this is dependent on the weather that day. If we have an overcast day, the eclipse isn't visible for anyone!

ECLIPSE WINDOW

The partial solar eclipse begins around 1:51 p.m. EDT. Most of our "maximum" times align around 3:08-3:10 p.m. and then the partial after that continues through 4:24 p.m.

US Eclipse Path
US Eclipse Path

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE PATH

If you to view the total solar eclipse and get the full effect of the darkening sky, you want to be in the path to "totality". I've highlighted it in yellow below. The rest of the Tri-State will see the progress of the eclipse too but in the "partial" form.

Central path of the eclipse
Central path of the eclipse

In the path of totality, the central line is where the experience will last the longest. This is where the eclipse will be around 4 minutes in length. As you move away from center, the time decreases until you pass the edge line. For us, that includes Fayette, Union, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Butler, Warren and Hamilton County!

Max Eclipse Times Wide
Max Eclipse Times Wide

LOCAL TOWN BY TOWN VIEWING TIMES

I found an awesome interactive map to pinpoint the length of maximum eclipse. You can try it too by clicking HERE.

  • Connersville: 3 minutes 45 seconds
  • Laurel: 3 minutes 33 seconds
  • Liberty: 3 minutes 32 seconds
  • West College Corner: 3 minutes 13 seconds
  • Brookville: 3 minutes 4 seconds
  • Batesville: 3 minutes 3 seconds
  • Oxford: 2 minutes 54 seconds
  • Osgood: 2 minutes 30 seconds
  • Versailles: 2 minutes 1 seconds
  • Trenton: 1 minute 57 seconds
  • Hamilton: 1 minute 42 seconds
  • Springboro: 1 minute 40 seconds
  • Manchester: 1 minute 37 seconds
  • Harrison: 1 minute 31 seconds
  • Bright: 1 minute 30 seconds
  • Sparta: 1 minute 22 seconds
  • Ross: 1 minute 19 seconds
  • Fairfield: 1 minute 14 seconds
  • Hidden Valley: 25 seconds
Indiana Eclipse Times
Indiana Eclipse Times
Ohio Eclipse Times
Ohio Eclipse Times

