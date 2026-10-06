'It's really coming along' | New Richmond's Liberty Landing is just over a week away from opening

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — The clang of construction equipment has become a normal sound in the Village of New Richmond. But the smell of fresh pavement is a sign that the village's Liberty Landing project is almost complete.

The $13.4 million redevelopment project broke ground in August 2025, funded through the Appalachian Community Grant Program.

Residents can now count down the days until the project is completed and open to the public. The village announced a grand opening on Friday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m.

“New Richmond has a lot of history, and I think it’ll just help attract more people to the area," resident George Archbold said.

The landing includes an extended deck overlooking the Ohio River, several benches and chairs for visitors to sit on and a seasonal boat dock.

Watch to hear from a business owner about how they've handled the construction:

New Richmond's Liberty Landing project is in the final stages of construction

“It’s really coming along," Monroe Township resident Gee Fuller said.

Fuller, his wife and their friends spent their morning along Front Street, as construction crews continued their work.

Tuesday morning, the workers were placing new pavement and making sure the roads were even before traffic can travel along the closed area once again.

With just 10 days until the grand opening, locals can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"I told someone the other day it’s like being at the end of a pregnancy. You’re really excited for the baby and what comes next, but you’re really ready for it to be over," Katie O'Dell said.

O'Dell is the owner of K. Marie Flowers & Gifts and the president of the New Richmond Business Alliance. After dealing with construction for more than a year, O'Dell shared the challenges she and other business owners faced.

“Some days were definitely challenging with the reduction in foot traffic to our shops and also just construction growing pains as well. So we’re really excited that it’s come so far in the last six or seven weeks and everything’s starting to be buttoned up," O'Dell said.

O'Dell said that the closures along Front Street led to a dip in business, but she's hopeful for the future.

"I'm excited to bring people in and show them what we've done and have them enjoy the town," O'Dell said.

I spoke with Village Administrator Kathryn Bailey over the phone. She said that some of the final work to finish the project includes painting and fence repairs. There will be a final check-through on Oct. 12.

Bailey expressed her gratitude for the business owner's support and patience throughout the development.

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