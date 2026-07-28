'It's a pretty big ordeal' | New boat dock arrives in New Richmond after a cross-country journey

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Along the Ohio River, a long, massive boat with a large red crane made its way east Monday morning.
"It’s a pretty big ordeal," said New Richmond Village Administrator Kathryn Bailey.
The cargo aboard: a new boat dock set to sit along the banks of the river in the Village of New Richmond.
The dock is the next step toward the village completing the $13.4 million Liberty Landing project, which began in 2025.
“We have 300 feet of docks, 12-foot wide coming; they’ll be positioned down there, right at the end of the road, kind of where Skipper’s restaurant used to be," Bailey said.
The project is a transformation of the village's riverfront area, with new walking and seating areas along the banks of the Ohio River.
WATCH: The arrival of a new boat dock in the Village of New Richmond
“We got to get all the electric work in with our Duke partners, so that’s a big push right now," Bailey said.
This dock has taken a cross-county journey; the pieces were built in Washington state, according to Bailey.
Residents and community members lined up along Susanna Way as the barge arrived.
Back in May, I spoke with Rebecca Light, owner of the Green Kayak Grille & Pub, located on New Richmond's Front Street.
I asked the restaurant owner about the impact of ongoing construction outside her doorstep.
“It’s a little messy out here, but we’re finding creative ways to get through it," Light said. “Parking and noise and all that is obviously a thing, but we know it’s a thing we have to get through.”
Liberty Landing is set to be completed by Halloween.