Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityClermont CountyNew Richmond

Actions

'It's a pretty big ordeal' | New boat dock arrives in New Richmond after a cross-country journey

The 300-foot dock is one piece of New Richmond's $13.4M Liberty Landing Project
Boat bringing New Richmond's new boat dock along the Ohio River
WCPO 9 News
Boat bringing New Richmond's new boat dock along the Ohio River
Boat bringing New Richmond's new boat dock along the Ohio River
Posted

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Along the Ohio River, a long, massive boat with a large red crane made its way east Monday morning.

"It’s a pretty big ordeal," said New Richmond Village Administrator Kathryn Bailey.

The cargo aboard: a new boat dock set to sit along the banks of the river in the Village of New Richmond.

The dock is the next step toward the village completing the $13.4 million Liberty Landing project, which began in 2025.

“We have 300 feet of docks, 12-foot wide coming; they’ll be positioned down there, right at the end of the road, kind of where Skipper’s restaurant used to be," Bailey said.

The project is a transformation of the village's riverfront area, with new walking and seating areas along the banks of the Ohio River.

WATCH: The arrival of a new boat dock in the Village of New Richmond

New boat dock arrives in New Richmond after a cross-country journey

“We got to get all the electric work in with our Duke partners, so that’s a big push right now," Bailey said.

This dock has taken a cross-county journey; the pieces were built in Washington state, according to Bailey.

Residents and community members lined up along Susanna Way as the barge arrived.

A grandmother and her grandson watched the new dock arrive
A grandmother and her grandson watched the new dock arrive

Back in May, I spoke with Rebecca Light, owner of the Green Kayak Grille & Pub, located on New Richmond's Front Street.

I asked the restaurant owner about the impact of ongoing construction outside her doorstep.

“It’s a little messy out here, but we’re finding creative ways to get through it," Light said. “Parking and noise and all that is obviously a thing, but we know it’s a thing we have to get through.”

Liberty Landing is set to be completed by Halloween.

Sam Harasimowicz
Get in touch with WCPO 9 News Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz
WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. Have a story idea or tip for Sam? Fill out the form below to send him an email!

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
CPS earned income tax levy heads to November ballot after 5-2 board vote Butler County Fair temporarily shuts down due to heavy storm Reds-Guardians game postponed due to weather, to be made up in doubleheader

Let's find solutions, together! This Wednesday from 4-6p in Milford