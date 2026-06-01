'I'm very excited' | Union Township drivers await highly anticipated overpass opening

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, email him at Sam@WCPO.com.

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — While Erica Helton sits at her desk at an office along Glen Este-Withamsville Road, she gets to watch crews redo a bridge that will reconnect both sides of the Eastgate area.

“I know over the weekend they paved the on-ramp portion of the bridge and saw them hanging signs, and we've just been keeping track," Helton said.

Helton works at Eastgate Chiropractic, which is just a couple of blocks away from the construction zone at the overpass.

“It’s difficult on our patients to get from one side of Eastgate to another," Helton said.

Construction began in January 2024 and will wrap up later in June of this year, according to ODOT.

Watch to see how one resident is reacting to the upcoming Glen Este-Withamsville Road bridge reopening:

Residents prepare for highly anticipated overpass opening

The project is one of the final pieces of the large-scale Eastern Corridor Program, which includes roadway construction in eastern Hamilton County and portions of Clermont County. Projects were put in place to improve safety and traffic throughout the region.

The project runs directly over State Route 32 and costs just over $30 million, according to ODOT's website.

As we reported in February, the bridge's completion is ahead of schedule, according to ODOT.

"The good news, we'll have that connection over State Route 32 completed," Kathleen Fuller, ODOT spokesperson, said.

WCPO 9 News Crews working on Glen Este-Withamsville Road bridge

Even so, it's been a long wait for Helton and others who work or live in the Eastgate area.

“The hardest part is trying to get through and figure out the fastest way through," Helton said.

We asked Helton what one of the biggest inconveniences is for her that will be resolved once the overpass is reopened.

“There's not a gas station really besides (Sam's Club) over on this side of Eastgate, so you have to travel all the way around the roundabouts," Helton said.

Monday afternoon, we traveled along one of the detours, from the southern base of the bridge along Glen Este-Withamsville, near Eastgate Southern Drive, all the way to the intersection at Glen Este-Withamsville Road and Eastgate Northern Drive. The drive took about seven minutes.

Once the bridge is opened, that trip will take only a fraction of the time.

“Oh, I’m so excited," Helton said.

You can keep up to date with all ODOT projects in your area by clicking this link.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email Sam at Sam@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story there that you'd like him to look into or a news tip, email him at Sam@WCPO.com.