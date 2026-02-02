Bridge across Eastgate is 'in the home stretch' after years of construction

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For about two years now, crews in Union Township have been constructing a bridge along Glen Este-Withamsville Road to reconnect the north and south sides of Eastgate.

The project runs directly over State Route 32 and costs just over $30 million, according to ODOT's website.

While heavy snowfall has slowed the site for now, ODOT spokesperson Kathleen Fuller said the project's completion is just around the corner.

"We're shooting for a June completion, for everything, to have it all open to traffic," Fuller said.

That actually puts the project ahead of schedule, according to Fuller.

"The project is scheduled to be done by, I believe, early August, Aug.1 of this year. But we're actually a little bit ahead of that. So we should be open to traffic and kind of wrapping things up by early summer, not mid to late summer," Fuller said.

There are several tasks yet to be completed as the bridge over State Route 32 takes shape.

"The bridge has been built, we now have to get the approaches done, we have a little bit of work left to do on some drainage," Fuller said.

The area used to be an intersection with a traffic light, but Fuller said lights have been removed along State Route 32 due to safety concerns.

"With signals, you do see, especially the standard at-grade signals that you have at these intersections, there's always a tendency for more accidents," Fuller said.

There were a large number of rear-end crashes and T-bone crashes, according to Fuller.

We asked locals to share how the construction project had impacted them on our Facebook page.

Several people complained about how construction has affected how long it takes to get to each side of Eastgate.

We spoke with Phil Adams, the director of development at Jungle Jim's International Market. The market is just down the road from the construction site. Adams said that the change in traffic did bring more customers to their door, but caused a serious traffic backup.

"It's busy traffic. It gets very congested. So, it'll definitely help the area once they open that up and flow better, everyone will be able to get across easier," Adams said.

Fuller said residents and workers will only have to wait a bit more for the two sides of Eastgate to be connected once again along Glen Este-Withamsville Road.

"So that means we are in the home stretch, and again we're getting very, very close. So, we just ask for that continued patience," Fuller said.

With just a few more months to go, there will soon be a sigh of relief for residents and business owners in the area.

"If we can get that traffic moving over Glen Este-Withamsville, that's going to do a lot for the businesses on both sides," Fuller said.