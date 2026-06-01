Court docs: Man indicted on 100 child pornography charges in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A man faces 100 child pornography charges after being accused of possessing sexual material involving a minor, according to Warren County court documents.

Court docs say 55-year-old Erik Lake was indicted on 100 charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The alleged incidents took place from 2020 to 2025 in Warren County.

The indictment was filed May 29 in Warren County Common Pleas Court. Lake is currently being held in the Warren County Jail.

According to the Warren County Clerk of Courts, Lake is set to be arraigned June 18 for the charges.

Lake also faces three other charges in a separate incident.

In December 2025, he was indicted on one count of burglary, one count of abduction and one count of gross sexual imposition, court docs say.

Lake has a pretrial hearing for the three charges scheduled for June 10.