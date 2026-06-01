'I will never forget what he took from us' | Man sentenced for fatal Forest Park shooting of 18-year-old

CINCINNATI — A man was sentenced on Monday for shooting and killing an 18-year-old in Forest Park in May 2025.

A Hamilton County jury convicted Domynic Elahee, 38, earlier this month of killing 18-year-old Jaeden Smith. On Monday, a judge sentenced Elahee to 21 years to life in prison.

"Justice was served. This has been a year of pure just torture, and now Jaeden can finally, his soul can rest," Tamika Evans said. "Jaeden was the life of the party, great spirit, great young man, just all around. Everybody loved him."

WATCH: After a year of "torture," victim's family confronts man during sentencing

Man sentenced for fatal Forest Park shooting of 18-year-old

Around 25 to 30 of Smith's family members were present in court to hear Elahee's sentence. Nearly a dozen of them spoke directly to the defendant through victim impact statements before the sentencing, including Smith's mother, Shayla Haggard.

"(It's) a dark cloud over my head every time I have to look. We're just stuck with memories, going to visit my son at the grave site," Haggard said in court. "It's hurtful. My very first child."

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich previously said Smith, who was with his 7-year-old brother at the time of the shooting, knocked on the door of Elahee's house, hoping to talk to him about Elahee's son bullying Smith's brother.

Elahee's 10-year-old daughter answered the door, Pillich said, and Elahee came out of the back bedroom and shot Smith, who was on the porch.

According to court documents, Elahee shot Smith in the chest after a verbal altercation occurred between Smith and Elahee's juvenile son.

"He came to his door with his 7-year-old brother simply to speak to an adult about bullying that (Elahee's) son was causing," Smith's older cousin said. "Domynic's act represents an extreme and unjustified use of deadly violence."

Prior to the sentencing, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Dinkelacker asked Elahee if he had anything to say, to which Elahee said, "No."

Some of Smith's family members took issue with Elahee the moment he walked into court on Monday, as he did so with a smile on his face.

"That was very, if I can say, devilish," Evans said. "Vengeance is the Lord's. I prayed about it, and I asked God to forgive him, but I will never forget what he took from us."

Elahee's attorney, Clyde Bennett, spoke in court on behalf of his client.

"He is sorry for what happened, and when he smiles, he's smiling with his family because he hadn't seen them in a while," Bennett said. "Secondly, on behalf of myself, I also apologize to the family."