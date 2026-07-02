Annual New Richmond cardboard boat regatta brings creativity and skill to Fourth of July celebrations

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, contact him at sam@wcpo.com.

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — If you're out in the Village of New Richmond this July 4, you'll see jeeps, animals and maybe Batman's Bat-Boat out on the Ohio River.

But they're all made out of cardboard.

“It’s cardboard, tape and paint. No glue ... no styrofoam," Tom Lemon said.

Lemon is the senior curator for the "World's Only" Cardboard Boat Museum, located on Front Street near the banks of the Ohio River. His museum's annual International Cardboard Boat Regatta is Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Make sure you got your life jacket on. Shoes that won’t fall off your feet, some old tennis shoes. And then try to keep your boat in a straight line," Lemon said.

Watch to find out what you can expect at this weekend's annual cardboard boat regatta in New Richmond:

New Richmond holds annual cardboard boat regatta

This year's event will have 14 heats, starting with a veterans race. Lemon said the Independence Day festivity is all about honoring service members.

“We’re honoring the veterans. I mean, that’s what we’re doing, and I think everybody’s proud of them. So we’ll try to do the best we can for them," Lemon said.

The event highlights creativity among the racers, who get to bring all sorts of designs.

Photojournalist Ray Pfeffer Cardboard boat on display

"You see something different every single year," Lemon said.

That includes a traveler from Missouri who brought a boat made entirely of cardboard, without any paint or tape.

As dozens will have the need for speed on the river this weekend, Lemon said the village is excited.

“It’s like drag racing on the river," Lemon said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County.