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Four people injured in North Avondale shooting

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Police,Lights
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CINCINNATI — Four people were injured in a shooting on Saturday night in North Avondale, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

The release states that CPD officers responded to the 130 block of Rion Lane at 11:43 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Officers were informed that four victims had self-transported to the hospital. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. There is no word of a suspect at this time.

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