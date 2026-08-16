CPD: Police identify abduction suspect who died after being shot by officers

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that the suspect who was shot by police following Saturday's abduction turned pursuit has died.

The suspect, identified as Timothy Cromwell, 23, allegedly abducted the victim from her place of work at Mercy Health - West Hospital Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie.

Hennie said the victim's family notified police of the abduction and provided a description of the suspect's vehicle.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers located the suspect's vehicle along Boudinot Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull the suspect over, but he fled the scene, leading officers to pursue.

Hennie said the pursuit lasted approximately 45 minutes before ending at Werk Road near Our Lady of the Visitation School in Green Township.

According to Hennie, upon exiting the vehicle the suspect approached officers aggressively with a knife.

Officers gave repeated orders to drop the knife. The suspect refused, leading three officers to fire rounds at the suspect, Hennie said.

Two of the officers who fired shots were with the Cincinnati Police Department, while the third was with the Green Township Police Department, Hennie said.

According to Hennie, the suspect was struck by an officer's round and fell to the ground before standing back up and again rushing toward officers with a knife.

For a second time, officers fired at the suspect, Hennie said.

The suspect once again fell to the ground before standing back up and again began to aggressively approach the officers.

Officers then fired a third round of shots that ended the confrontation.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured as a result of the shooting.

On Sunday, city leaders and police identified the suspect as Timothy Cromwell, 23, who had two misdemeanor warrants and multiple previous arrests, including abduction, stalking and aggravated menacing.

According to police, the victim told officers that Cromwell said he "wasn't going to jail" and mentioned suicide by cop.

Police said Cromwell was suffering from multiple mental health issues.

This is an ongoing investigation.