WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The West Chester Township Board of Trustees has filed a lawsuit against the organizer of VOA Country Music Festival, claiming they still have not paid certain bills.

The lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 6, comes after township officials previously claimed that Further Festivals, LLC repeatedly forgot to pay bills, among other things, prompting the township to pull out of hosting the music festival.

West Chester claims that Further Festivals breached its contract regarding a service agreement, and the festival organizers still owe more than $80,000 to the township. The lawsuit also claims that Further Festivals breached its license agreement.

"To date, Defendant [Further Festivals, LLC] has failed to pay the $81,825.34 balance, or any portion of it," the lawsuit reads. "The parties' efforts to resolve this dispute have been unsuccessful. All conditions precedent to the Township's right to recover have been performed, have occurred, or have been waived or excused."

RELATED | West Chester Township officials allege VOA Country Music Festival organizers repeatedly forgot to pay bills

Further Festivals claims that it only owes around $30,000, according to the lawsuit.

Most of the unpaid bills surround costs for police, fire and EMS services for the festival. Prior to the lawsuit, the township alleged that the festival company missed critical public safety planning deadlines alongside failing to pay bills.

"For the 2024 and 2025 events, Further Festivals was late to pay for public safety costs, forcing the Township to involve legal counsel to receive payment, which burdens taxpayers with unnecessary legal fees," the township said in an August statement.

Despite the dispute between West Chester and Further Festivals, VOA Country Music Festival has found a new home in Butler County. The three-day event, which is scheduled for Aug. 5-7, 2027, will take place at the Butler County Fairgrounds.

According to event organizers, the new venue will allow fans to camp on-site for the first time and provide more space and improved accommodations.

WATCH: VOA Country Music Festival finds new home in Butler County