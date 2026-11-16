MADEIRA, Ohio — After months of construction disruptions for businesses in Madeira, the Madeira Chamber of Commerce is hoping to give shoppers an extra reason to shop local this holiday season.

We've covered how construction on Camargo Road and Miami Avenue created challenges for local businesses.

While construction continues on Miami Avenue, Madeira Chamber of Commerce Executive Director David Peterson said the work being done on Camargo Road was completed last week.

“It’s great to have that done," Peterson said. "Two-way traffic has been restored. You can turn left from Miami, get into Kroger, all the good things.”

WATCH: Hear how the chamber and city are partnering to support local businesses this holiday season

Madeira offers shoppers a bonus to support local businesses

Still, with some businesses struggling due to construction, the Madeira Chamber of Commerce wanted to find a way to support local businesses.

Peterson said the chamber is launching the Discover Madeira gift card, which can be used at participating shops and restaurants.

We really have a great business community, and they really are the backbone of what makes Madeira great," Peterson said.

Through the end of November, shoppers get a 25% bonus when they purchase a gift card, thanks to a partnership between the chamber and the city.

“So, if you purchase a $100 gift card, we’re going to go ahead and send you a $25 bonus that’s good for the next 3 months to really help out our businesses through the holiday season," Peterson said.

Peterson said the goal is to bring more people out to support local businesses during one of the busiest seasons of the year.

For business owners like Meggan Sulfsted, the support goes a long way.

“We rely on everybody to come in here and support small and keep us going for years to come," Sulfsted said.

Sulfsted is the owner of Camargo Trading.

She said that while the construction presented some challenges for her business, she believes the changes will improve Madeira in the long run.

“I think come sunshiny weather in the spring, we will have great sidewalks and a great walking community," Sulfsted said.

Sulfsted said the gift card program is another way to encourage people to explore local businesses.

Her shop is already decked out with trees and holiday gifts.

"This is our biggest season," Sulfsted said.

The gift cards can be purchased through the Madeira Chamber of Commerce website. The 25% bonus offer runs through the end of November.