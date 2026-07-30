Township: VOA Country Music Festival will not return to West Chester in 2027

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — The popular Voices of America Country Music Festival will not be returning to West Chester in 2027, according to a release from the township Thursday.

The festival is coming up on its fourth year. It's set to run from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9 this year at Voice of America MetroPark.

According to the release, the township decided not to continue its license agreement with Further Festivals for use of the township property. The original agreement automatically renewed for 2025 and 2026, and would require mutual agreement of both parties to continue into 2027 or 2028.

"After considering the event's growing demands and reviewing the long-term capacity and fit at the current event site, the township decided not to approve the optional renewals," the release said.

The release said hosting the event requires "significant resources for public safety" as well as operational planning and property restoration.

"The festival has not produced a measurable local economic benefit sufficient to offset these impacts," the release said.

The West Chester festival made its debut in 2023, when around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of America MetroPark. The event was even more popular in its second year, with more than 100,000 attending to see the more-than 30 artists lined up throughout the day perform. According to festival organizers, the VOA Country Music Festival brought more than 100,000 people to Southwest Ohio for its festivities in 2025, when headliners were Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker.

Headliners for the 2026 festival include Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton and Jordan Davis.