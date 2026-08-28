Organizers find new location for VOA Country Music Festival

Next summer, the VOA Country Music Festival will have a new venue for concertgoers to attend. It's moving from West Chester Township to the Butler County Fairgrounds.

The 3-day event, going into its fifth year, is scheduled for Aug. 5-7, 2027.

“This festival belongs to more than one location,” said Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors and the founder of the Voices of American Country Music Festival. “It belongs to the fans, artists, employees, vendors, sponsors and community partners who have helped build it. Our responsibility now is to take VOA somewhere it is welcomed, supported and given the opportunity to grow.”

According to event organizers, the venue change "allows fans to camp onsite for the weekend and the fan-friendly atmosphere gives more space to spread out, with bigger and better accommodations."

Additionally, organizers said that the festival will expand its Loyalty Presale for anyone who bought tickets in previous years. If you attended once before, you will get a loyalty code for early access next year.

The move is not without controversy.

It comes as officials in West Chester Township, where the festival has been held since its inception, have claimed that the event organizers have not paid their bills, prompting the township to withdraw support and no longer host the event. Specifically, the township said the festival was late on bills in 2024 and 2025 for public safety costs, which forced local officials to involve legal counsel to get paid.

"Further Festivals creates financial risk for the Township by not paying bills on time, failing to meet contractual obligations, and failing to repair and remediate public property wholly and in a timely manner," the township said in a statement last week. "For these reasons, the VOA Country Music Festival is no longer viable or in the best interest of West Chester taxpayers."

RELATED: West Chester Township officials allege VOA Country Music Festival organizers repeatedly forgot to pay bills

The festival debuted in 2023, when around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of America MetroPark. The event was even more popular in its second year, with more than 100,000 attending to see more than 30 artists perform throughout the day. According to festival organizers, the VOA Country Music Festival brought more than 100,000 people to Southwest Ohio for its festivities in 2025, when headliners were Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker.

WATCH:

VOA Country Music Festival will not return to West Chester after 2026

RELATED: VOA Country Music Festival will not return to West Chester after 2026

Butler County Fairgrounds told WCPO that negotiations to bring the festival over were quick, lasting about eight days. The fairgrounds said it signed a contract with Further Festivals, but it hasn't released the details.