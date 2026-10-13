Three developments to watch this week in Trenton's Amazon data center fight

TRENTON, Ohio — Three developments this week could shape the debate over a proposed Amazon data center in Butler County, from potential zoning changes in a neighboring township to a proposed reversal of tax incentives in Trenton and a public open house hosted by Amazon.

WATCH: Trenton data center battle continues this week.

3 Big Developments in the Trenton, Ohio Amazon Data Center Fight

Here's what to know about each development:

St. Clair Township to consider data center regulations

St. Clair Township's Zoning Commission is scheduled to discuss data center regulations at its Tuesday, Oct. 13, meeting.

st clair township

The agenda lists a “Data Center Case” under new business and calls for officials to discuss, amend and approve updates to the township's zoning resolution.

The agenda does not specify what changes are being proposed or whether they would ban or limit data centers.

The discussion comes as Trenton has pursued the annexation of roughly 600 acres for a proposed Amazon data center campus. The targeted land involves both St. Clair and Madison townships.

The debate is also unfolding ahead of the November election, when Trenton voters will decide Issue 17. The ballot measure, if passed, would ban new large-scale data centers in the city.

Woodsdale and Trenton Environmental Resistance, known as the WATER Group, helped put Issue 17 on the ballot and has been protesting the proposed project.

Barry Blankenship, a member of the group, said the St. Clair Township meeting could help address questions about whether township officials support the project.

“This puts to rest that lie that the townships want to build it anyway when the townships don't want it to begin with,” Blankenship said.

WCPO reached out to St. Clair Township for an interview ahead of Tuesday's meeting, but a representative was unavailable.

Trenton considers withdrawing proposed tax benefits

Trenton City Council is also scheduled to consider withdrawing tax-related proposals introduced at its previous meeting.

The proposals would tie financial benefits for residents to the outcome of Issue 17. Under the proposals, the benefits would apply if voters reject the data center ban and the project moves forward.

The proposed benefits include a one-year property-tax break, limits on certain future tax levies and a 30% discount on YMCA memberships.

A new agenda item calls for withdrawing the proposals that received their first reading last week.

The move comes as residents prepare to vote on whether to ban new large data centers within Trenton city limits.

WCPO asked the city about the proposed withdrawal. Officials declined to comment on the motion.

Amazon to host open house Thursday

Amazon Web Services will host an open house about the proposed data center Thursday at Edgewood Middle School.

An Amazon spokesperson said the event will give residents an opportunity to visit different information booths and speak directly with company experts.

“When we invest in a community, we think residents deserve a chance to learn what we're doing and ask our team questions directly,” Amazon said in a statement to WCPO.

Amazon compared the format to a science fair, with booths covering topics including water, energy, sound, jobs and the environment.

“We’re committed to being a good neighbor and want the community to leave with a better understanding of this project and what it could mean for their community,” said the company.

However, Lorie Blankenship, a member of the WATER Group, questioned whether the event would provide the answers residents are seeking.

“We've seen this same exact forum from Amazon happen in Wilmington, happen in Indiana, happen in Georgia. The same format, the same people, the same questions. I don't think we're going to get any different answers than any of those people got,” Blankenship said.

The three developments come as the debate over the proposed data center continues ahead of Trenton's November vote on Issue 17.