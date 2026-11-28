A Springfield Township police officer resigned earlier this month after an internal investigation determined he had sent hundreds of sexually explicit text messages to township employees and solicited them for sex.

Sgt. Deshawn Brooks resigned on Nov. 3, roughly a week after the township launched its investigation following an anonymous tip, according to a summary of the investigative report released Friday.

According to the report, Brooks allegedly asked 15 employees whether they were interested in threesomes with he and his wife (who is a also a police officer) and engaging in other sexually inappropriate conversations by text message with the employees.

He also requested sexually explicit photos of employees through text message and Snapchat and sent them unsolicited inappropriate photos.

Brooks allegedly sent multiple messages daily to some employees, according to the report.

The report made clear that Brooks was the only employee alleged to have engaged in misconduct, and all messages from him were unsolicited.

Brooks had initially denied sending any inappropriate messages to employees when he was interviewed by investigators on Oct. 29. He was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 30. On Nov. 2, he contacted a township representative about resigning, then resigned the next day.

Investigators recommended that the township forward the report to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to determine whether Brooks should be placed on the Hamilton County Brady List, which lists law enforcement officers facing misconduct.