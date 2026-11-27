LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) released footage on Friday of a Hamilton Post trooper using a PIT maneuver to stop a wrong-way driver attempting to enter I-75.

WATCH: Trooper uses PIT maneuver on wrong-way driver entering I-75 from exit ramp

Trooper uses PIT maneuver on wrong-way driver entering I-75 from exit ramp

The incident itself took place on Nov. 4, according to OSHP. In the video, the driver is seen attempting to drive onto I-75 via an exit ramp near Liberty Way. After the PIT maneuver was initiated, the driver's car spun in the opposite direction before coming to a stop on I-75.

OSHP says the driver was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle impaired.