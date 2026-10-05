HAMILTON, Ohio — The carving has officially begun for Operation Pumpkin, with professional artists from across the country coming to Hamilton to create more than 300 pumpkins for the city’s largest fall festival.

WATCH: Food Network stars bring their pumpkin-carving skills to Hamilton for Operation Pumpkin’s 300-plus pumpkin festival

Operation Pumpkin carving begins ahead of Hamilton's 2026 festival

Carvers began working Monday ahead of the festival this weekend, turning pumpkins into detailed works of art that will be displayed throughout downtown Hamilton.

The artists come from across the country, including Oklahoma, Texas and Seattle, as well as right here in the Cincinnati area.

Among them is Food Network star William Wilson, a professional pumpkin carver who has been part of Operation Pumpkin for years.

For some artists, the opportunity to carve at Operation Pumpkin is one they look forward to.

Rebecca DeGroot, a professional carver who is currently competing on Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” said she had seen posts about the festival before getting invited to participate.

“I’m always like, this looks like the best event to go to. So when I got the call to be invited, of course my answer was gonna be yes,” she said.

DeGroot typically carves pumpkins for TV, making this her first time carving for an event like Operation Pumpkin.

Some pumpkins weigh hundreds of pounds

The more than 300 pumpkins being carved for the festival come in all shapes and sizes.

Dozens of oversized pumpkins weigh around 150 pounds each and have walls about four inches thick, giving professional carvers more room to create detailed designs.

Wilson said the larger pumpkins are especially fun to work with because they're softer.

One pumpkin being carved for this year's festival weighs 1,000 pounds.

Food Network stars will carve pumpkins live

For the first time in Operation Pumpkin’s history, festivalgoers will be able to watch professional carvers work on their pumpkins live.

Food Network stars, including artists competing on “Halloween Wars,” will hold live carving demonstrations.

“We'll show them our tools, and we'll show them what we do. They will get to be really immersed in the experience,” Wilson said.

There will also be a speed-carving competition featuring Food Network stars.

The live demonstrations will give festivalgoers a closer look at the techniques and creativity that go into creating the elaborate pumpkins.

The artists hope watching them work will inspire the next generation of carvers.

Wilson’s advice for anyone who wants to try pumpkin carving at home is simple: There are no mistakes.

He encourages people to create their own designs, grab some tools and start carving.

Operation Pumpkin begins Friday in Hamilton and continues through the weekend.

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