Hundreds pack Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky for BLINK night two, drone shows painting the Ohio River sky

CINCINNATI — Thousands of people from across the tri-state and around the world packed the streets of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky for night 2 of BLINK.

As the sun set Friday over Cincinnati, the tri-state once again traded streetlights for light shows, turning buildings, parks and entire blocks into walkable works of art.

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Thousands pack Cincinnati and NKY for BLINK night 2 as drones light the sky

Dawson Herington, a Cincinnati regular attendee, noticed the crowd had grown considerably from previous years.

"Two years ago, for example. There was nowhere as near this many people!" Herington said.

At The Banks, drones took to the air twice, painting the sky above the Ohio River. From Over-the-Rhine to The Banks, hundreds flooded the streets in search of the next thing glowing, moving, or making noise.

"I like the stuff they have on the buildings, all the art they have. I like the stuff they set up that you really can't see every year!" an attendee said.

Covington also saw major changes for this year's edition — a new entertainment destination center where adults can walk around areas of downtown Covington with a drink in hand.

"I think it's great! Because you don't have to worry about your cars. People with their kids and dogs can walk. People can have a drink if they want. I think it's a safe and great way to do it!" Judy said.

Remi Cheridieh and Grace came to Cincinnati from Lebanon to take in the festival. Cheridieh summed up the experience in just a few words.

"This is one of the most awesome events in the world!" Cheridieh said.

Grace said the festival's reputation reached her through social media.

"It's like one of the biggest light shows. So I'm like, it's something that I have to experience!" Grace said.

She is one of several people who told me they heard about the festival on social media.

With night 2 now complete, two more nights remain. Herington said he was looking forward to what's ahead.

"Just having fun — having a good time! Hopefully the food is good. I haven't tried it yet, but I'm looking forward to it." Herington said.

Cheridieh summed up what BLINK means for Cincinnati.

"I feel like are we in New York? No! This is Cincinnati!" Cheridieh said.

BLINK is scheduled to continue through Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. and going until 11 p.m. each night.

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