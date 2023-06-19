Watch Now
Police: 1 dead after Highland County crash

Posted at 5:31 AM, Jun 19, 2023
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Highland County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said in a press release.

Cossie R. Fergusion, of Leesburg, was driving south on State Route 138 in Paint Township near mile post 26 when he lost control, investigators said.

His 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree in a ditch, OSHP said.

According to police, Fergusion was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Police have not said if impairment was a factor.

According to OSHP, only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

