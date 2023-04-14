Watch Now
OSHP: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Highland County

Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 14, 2023
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 75-year-old man is dead following a crash in Highland County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Richard E. Shockey of Greenfield was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country minivan northbound on State Route 753 at around noon Friday when he failed to negotiate a curve, driving off the road.

Officials said Shockey drove head-on into a culvert, ditch and a tree. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

OSHP is investigating the crash.

