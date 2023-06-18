Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHighland County

Actions

OSHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in Highland County motorcycle crash

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 21:41:55-04

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of the driver and sent the passenger to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday afternoon in Highland County according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers assigned to the Georgetown post responded to the single vehicle crash on Greenbush Road and Sicily Road shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The passenger on the motorcycle was located by Troopers suffering from serious injuries and subsequently transported by Aircare to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their current condition is unknown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Watch Live:

At This Hour

More local news:
Father of the man that confessed to killing 3 his sons says he 'just snapped' Joey Votto teases return to Cincinnati Reds with social media video Pickleball tournament takes over Sawyer Point Park

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.