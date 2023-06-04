OSHP: 42-year-old man dead after crash where vehicle struck trees, caught fire

UNION TWP., Ohio — A 42-year-old man died in an early Sunday morning crash after his vehicle struck trees and caught fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, William Hornschemeier was driving on Oldaker Road in Union Township when he failed to make a curve, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. This caused his vehicle to catch fire, OSHP said.

Hornschemeier was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and Hornschemeier was not wearing a seatbelt when he was driving.

OSHP also said alcohol use is suspected.

This is the fifth person to die in a crash in Highland County so far in 2023, according to OSHP.