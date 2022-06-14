Watch
Heat Wave: These cooling centers are open across the Tri-State

Heat index could reach 110 degrees
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Tuesday heat index
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 13:27:10-04

The Tri-State is in an Excessive Heat Warning through 9 p.m. and with tens of thousands still without power after Monday night's massive storm, dozens of cooling centers have opened up to help anyone without air conditioning.

Most cooling centers are open during normal business hours however some are offering extended hours. You will need to contact your area location for additional details.

Here is a list of cooling centers across the Tri-State:

Hamilton County

Warren County

Kenton County

Butler County:

There are four area Crossroads locations that are also serving as cooling centers.

The heat index today could reach 110 degrees in some parts of the region. During the hottest parts of the day it will be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

Here's what you can do to stay safe:

  • Stay well hydrated
  • Give your body a break from the heat, especially in the afternoon
  • Remember that the effects of the heat on your body build overtime
  • Check on your elderly neighbors
  • Do not leave pets outside or locked inside vehicles
Tuesday heat index

Severe thunderstorms carved a path of damage across the Tri-State Monday afternoon and evening. Straight line damaging winds were the main reason why so many trees came down and so many lost power. 60-70 mph winds were picked up across many of our Ohio counties.

This is a map that highlights the damage zones:

Damage reports from Monday

READ MORE
Here's how Monday evening's storms formed to be so strong
PHOTOS: STORMS BRING HEAVY RAIN, DARK CLOUDS, HIGH WINDS TO TRI-STATE
WARNING: Playground equipment can be dangerous on hot days

