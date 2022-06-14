Heat Wave: These cooling centers are open across the Tri-State

The Tri-State is in an Excessive Heat Warning through 9 p.m. and with tens of thousands still without power after Monday night's massive storm, dozens of cooling centers have opened up to help anyone without air conditioning.

Most cooling centers are open during normal business hours however some are offering extended hours. You will need to contact your area location for additional details.

Here is a list of cooling centers across the Tri-State:

Hamilton County



Warren County



Kenton County



Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

A spokesperson for the shelter said it is running a daytime shower and laundry facility.



Butler County:



There are four area Crossroads locations that are also serving as cooling centers.

The heat index today could reach 110 degrees in some parts of the region. During the hottest parts of the day it will be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

Here's what you can do to stay safe:

Stay well hydrated

Give your body a break from the heat, especially in the afternoon

Remember that the effects of the heat on your body build overtime

Check on your elderly neighbors

Do not leave pets outside or locked inside vehicles

Severe thunderstorms carved a path of damage across the Tri-State Monday afternoon and evening. Straight line damaging winds were the main reason why so many trees came down and so many lost power. 60-70 mph winds were picked up across many of our Ohio counties.

This is a map that highlights the damage zones:

