Tri-State outages: Crossroads opens 4 locations to help those stuck without AC during extreme heat

Four Crossroads Church locations are open for anyone needing shelter from the heat after storms caused tens of thousands of power outages across the region.

The West Side, Oakley, East Side, and Florence locations opened at 9 a.m.

"The Mason location is closed this morning because it's currently without power, but we're hoping to have it open to the community once power is restored there as well," Crossroads Church Director of Public Relations and Site Social Media, Erin Caproni said.

All open locations are allowing people to use their drink machines which include fresh water. They are also offering free Wifi and charging ports for people that are unable to work at home due to the widespread outages.

The heat index today could reach 110 degrees in some parts of the region. During the hottest parts of the day it will be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

Here's what you can do to stay safe:

Stay well hydrated

Give your body a break from the heat, especially in the afternoon

Remember that the effects of the heat on your body build overtime

Check on your elderly neighbors

Do not leave pets outside or locked inside vehicles

The entire area is in an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 12 to 9 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday heat index



READ MORE

WARNING: Playground equipment can be dangerous on hot days

How to keep you and your pet safe during a heatwave

NWS: Dewpoint in Cincinnati hits 80 degrees for first time in 11 years