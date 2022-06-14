Tri-State outages: Crossroads opens 4 locations to help those stuck without AC during extreme heat

Four Crossroads Church locations are open for anyone needing shelter from the heat after storms caused tens of thousands of power outages across the region.
The West Side, Oakley, East Side, and Florence locations opened at 9 a.m.
- West Side address: 8575 Bridgetown Rd, Cleves, OH 45002
- East Side address: 4450 Eastgate S Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45245
- Oakley address: 3500 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209
- Florence address: 828 Heights Blvd, Florence, KY 41042
"The Mason location is closed this morning because it's currently without power, but we're hoping to have it open to the community once power is restored there as well," Crossroads Church Director of Public Relations and Site Social Media, Erin Caproni said.
All open locations are allowing people to use their drink machines which include fresh water. They are also offering free Wifi and charging ports for people that are unable to work at home due to the widespread outages.
The heat index today could reach 110 degrees in some parts of the region. During the hottest parts of the day it will be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.
Here's what you can do to stay safe:
- Stay well hydrated
- Give your body a break from the heat, especially in the afternoon
- Remember that the effects of the heat on your body build overtime
- Check on your elderly neighbors
- Do not leave pets outside or locked inside vehicles
The entire area is in an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 12 to 9 p.m.
