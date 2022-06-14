WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity levels

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to dangerous levels of heat and humidity.

Here's what you need to remember about today and the days ahead:

-Stay well hydrated

-Give your body a break from the heat, especially in the afternoon

-Remember that the effects of heat build up over time

-Check on elderly neighbors and don't forget about our pets too

The sky is mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid to low 70s. It's incredibly muggy outside. Clouds will slowly decrease today, eventually giving us a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. But it is going to be incredibly uncomfortable outside. Temperatures will increase to 96 this afternoon with a heat index of 110 degrees.

The entire area is in an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 12 to 9 p.m.

We are going to do nearly the same thing on Wednesday but this time with a sunny sky. Tomorrow's high ends up around 96 with a heat index of 102-108.

And if that wasn't enough, Thursday is another sweltering day with a high of 94 degrees. It's later this evening that we could see isolated showers and storms as a cold front slides through the Ohio Valley. This will break the heat and humidity for the weekend ahead.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Very muggy

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Clouds slowly decrease

Dangerous levels of heat

Feels like 105-110

High: 96

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Still very muggy

Low: 76

WEDNESDAY

Hot & humid again

Feels like 102-108

High: 96

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Muggy, no relief

Low: 75

