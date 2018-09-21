This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Brian Niesz is joined by Community Reporter Lucy May, Flying Pigskin podcast panelist Scott Kyser and Senior Manager of Enterprise and Investigative Meghan Wesley to discuss new volunteer ventures, the Browns finally getting a win, Cincinnati taxpayers on the hook for $150K, regulations on e-scooters, and more.
Brian is then joined by WCPO Investigative Reporter Paula Christian to discuss the details surrounding allegations of campaign finance violations in Aftab Pureval's campaigns.
Hear Cincinnati is back for the new year. This week, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and 9 On Your Side anchor Kathrine Nero talk President Donald Trump, the Cincinnati Zoo's new baby hippo, the film "Hidden Figures," Adam Jones and much more. Photographer Emily Maxwell also walks us through covering the historic women's march in D.C. and I-Team reporter Hillary Lake gives us an exclusive look inside a local heroin treatment center.