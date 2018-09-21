Hear Cincinnati: Allegations of campaign finance violations for Aftab Pureval

Did Aftab's campaign break the rules?

Brian Niesz, Maxim Alter, Lucy May, Meghan Wesley, Paula Christian
4:29 PM, Sep 21, 2018
34 mins ago

CINCINNATI. Oct. 17, 2017. Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval explains why he got together student groups to record a video telling white nationalist Richard Spencer he's not welcome at the University of Cincinnati.

Julie O'Neill | WCPO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Brian Niesz is joined by Community Reporter Lucy May, Flying Pigskin podcast panelist Scott Kyser and Senior Manager of Enterprise and Investigative Meghan Wesley to discuss new volunteer ventures, the Browns finally getting a win, Cincinnati taxpayers on the hook for $150K, regulations on e-scooters, and more.

Brian is then joined by WCPO Investigative Reporter Paula Christian to discuss the details surrounding allegations of campaign finance violations in Aftab Pureval's campaigns. 

Listen to this episode in the player above.

Notable links: 

You can read more about these stories at wcpo.com/hear.

Subscribe to the HEAR Cincinnati podcast:
iTunes Stitcher Google Play

Hear Cincinnati is back for the new year. This week, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and 9 On Your Side anchor Kathrine Nero talk President Donald Trump, the Cincinnati Zoo's new baby hippo, the film "Hidden Figures," Adam Jones and much more. Photographer Emily Maxwell also walks us through covering the historic women's march in D.C. and I-Team reporter Hillary Lake gives us an exclusive look inside a local heroin treatment center. 

Listen to this episode in the player above.

WCPO Insiders can read more about these stories at wcpo.com/hear

Subscribe to the HEAR Cincinnati podcast:
iTunes Stitcher Google Play

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top