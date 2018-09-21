This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Brian Niesz is joined by Community Reporter Lucy May, Flying Pigskin podcast panelist Scott Kyser and Senior Manager of Enterprise and Investigative Meghan Wesley to discuss new volunteer ventures, the Browns finally getting a win, Cincinnati taxpayers on the hook for $150K, regulations on e-scooters, and more.

Brian is then joined by WCPO Investigative Reporter Paula Christian to discuss the details surrounding allegations of campaign finance violations in Aftab Pureval's campaigns.

