FLORENCE, Ky. -- The man suspected of trying to pick up two school girls in Florence on Monday has contacted police, saying he is a ride share driver and thought the girls had ordered a ride.

The man received a notification to pick up a customer in the neighborhood of the girls. The app showed the incorrect location of the customer and thought the girls had ordered the ride. He told police he did not realize the age of the two girls when he pulled up.

The Florence Police Department verified this information with the ride share company and the investigation has been closed.

The driver of the vehicle was not charged with a crime.