'He always said I love you' | Family left in mourning following deadly shooting caught on camera

Cincinnati Police say 25-year-old Kyle Mirick was shot and killed Saturday night
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police continue the investigation into a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead Saturday night.

Saturday's deadly shooting caught on camera. In a video given to WCPO 9, you see the victim standing outside a liquor store on Short Vine Street in Corryville.

The suspect can be seen walking up to him, shoving him, and pulling out a gun. The victim, who police identified Sunday as Kyle Mirick, turned around and started to run away.

Then both opened fire. Police say Mirick died at the hospital.

Watch the video of the shooting below:

Family left in mourning following deadly shooting caught on camera

CPD reported that a 15-year-old has been charged with murder.

WCPO 9 recently spoke with the victim, Mirick after he witnessed a deadly shooting in Union Township on April 1st.

Kyle "John Larry" Mirick speaking with WCPO 9's Bret Buganksi on April 2nd, 2025

Mirick introduced himself as "John Larry", a pseudonym he used for his social media profiles, including YouTube and TikTok.

Family and friends described Mirick as a beloved son, brother, father, and friend. He was one of 11 siblings and leaves behind a six-month-old child.

Kyle Mirick and his family

Sunday afternoon, Mirick's family and loved ones gathered at Clippard Park in Colerain Township to release balloons in his honor.

"Guns and bullets don’t discriminate. As a father, I did the best I could do," said Kyle Mirick's father, Bryant Mirick.

The Mirick family held each other close, sharing memories of their brother and friend.

"Every day he texted me, made sure I was good, saying I love you. Every day, no matter what he was doing, he made sure I was alright," Kyle's sister Katie Mirick said.

Katie Mirick has started a GoFundMe for the family to help with funeral costs and support for Kyle Mirick's two children.

Balloon release for Kyle Mirick

One person alongside the family was Jakiesha McDonald, a woman who said she saw the shooting and aftermath with her own eyes.

"I literally seen him take his last breath in front of me. It's like, I didn’t know what to do, like I was like, literally panicking," said McDonald.

Now, McDonald has connected with the Mirick family, vowing to be there for them in whatever they need.

Jakiesha McDonald and Katie Mirick
