One dead, one injured following shooting in Corryville

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting occurred near the University of Cincinnati Saturday night.

According to police on scene, two people were shot around 9:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Short Vine Street.

Police on scene identified both victims as men. One victim was born in 1999 with the other born in 2009.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

WCPO is working to obtain more information and will update this article as we learn more.

