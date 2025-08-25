Sheriff: 36-year-old man, believed to be 'armed and dangerous,' wanted in connection with 2024 murder

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 36-year-old man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, is wanted in connection with a 2024 murder in Miami Township, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said.

HCSO said it's searching for Brian Hatfield, who is wanted for complicity to murder.

The murder took place Sept. 15, 2024, in the 5900 block of East Miami River Road, HCSO said. The sheriff's office previously said that 33-year-old Joseph Ian Gladwell was shot to death. A few days after the murder, David Vanover, 40, was charged with shooting Gladwell, according to court documents.

HCSO did not specify what Hatfield's role was in Gladwell's death.

Hatfield has several tattoos on his arms and face, including the name "Owen" over his right brow and the words "Pray For Me" over his left brow.

Hatfield is known to be associated with Cincinnati's west side, and his last known address is in the City of Fairfield.

Anyone who has any information about Hatfield's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 513-500-1533.