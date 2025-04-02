OSHP: I-275 SB in Clermont County closed after police shooting

I-275 southbound in Clermont County is closed after a police shooting, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the interstate is closed just beyond Ohio State Route 32 in Union Township.

ODOT said there was a crash in the area.

It is unknown when the highway will reopen.

A witness in the area told our crew they saw a wrong-way driver going north in the southbound lanes of I-275.

Everyone should avoid the area or use a detour around the scene.

WCPO has a crew at the scene gathering information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.