Riverfest returns: What you need to know ahead of the 2025 Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

CINCINNATI — It's almost Labor Day weekend, which marks the return of Riverfest and the annual Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks show.

While the 49th annual fireworks display kicks off at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, residents in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will flock to the river much earlier for the day's festivities.

When should you go?

Riverfest officially kicks off at 3 p.m. at Yeatman's Cove in Cincinnati. You won't be able to put down your tarp or blanket any time before that.

Officials on both sides of the river said to get where you want to go before 6 p.m., when bridges and roads begin to close.

What can't you bring?

Weapons (including knives, pepper spray, explosives and more)

Large bags, framed backpacks and luggage

Outside food and beverages (an empty water bottle is OK)

Alcohol

Cans, glasses or metal containers

Coolers, unless medically required

Pets (except service animals)

Balloons, beach balls or other inflatables

Hula hoops

Musical instruments

Noise-making devices (whistles, airhorns and more)

Pamphlets, flyers or handbills

Large "golf" umbrellas

Skateboards, roller skates, bicycles, carts, scooters, Segways or personal motorized vehicles (ADA transportation is acceptable)

What roads will be closed?

If you're on the Cincinnati side of the river, most downtown streets will likely remain open throughout the day. Last year, access to the riverfront was limited to pedestrians only, but Third Street and all roads north of it remained open.

The Roebling Suspension Bridge will close at 6 p.m. to both vehicles and pedestrians. The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will close to vehicles at 6 p.m. and pedestrians at 8 p.m. Similarly, the Taylor Southgate Bridge will close to vehicles at 6 p.m. and pedestrians at 7:30 p.m.

The Purple People Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

Newport officials listed the following road closures:



Riverboat Row (west of Port of Entry to Dave Cowens Drive) closes at 8 a.m.

Columbia Street (north of 3rd St.) closes at 8 a.m.

Monmouth Street (3rd St. to 11th St.) closes at 7:30 p.m., with no parking after 6:30 p.m.

Dave Cowens Drive closes at 7:30 p.m.

Northbound and southbound I-471 ramps to Route 8 (Exit 5) close at 7:30 p.m.

10th Street (between Saratoga and York St.) closes at 7:30 p.m.

4th Street Bridge closes at 8:30 p.m.

All Other I-471 ramps close at 8:30 p.m.

Licking Pike (Route 9) North at Aspen Drive closes at 9 p.m.

Covington officials listed these closures:



All streets north of East Fourth Street from Madison Avenue to the Licking River will be closed to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m.

Madison Avenue will remain open to allow access to public parking lots and garages until they are full or 6 p.m., whichever occurs first.

Once the parking lots and garages are full, Madison will be closed to through traffic north of Fourth Street. Exceptions will be made for TANK buses, invitation holders to the Metropolitan Club and hotel guests with room keys and parking passes.

Access to Devou Park, Kenton Hills and The Bluffs will be restricted beginning at 2 p.m. to residents and their guests only

In Covington, city leaders also noted that roads in what has been designated as the Riverfest Impact Area will become tow-away zones starting at 7 a.m. Sunday. Any vehicles parked in the area cannot leave until pedestrian traffic has cleared after the fireworks.

You can see a map of the Impact Area below: