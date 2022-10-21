Police: 1 dead after early-morning Whitewater Township crash

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Whitewater Township.
Police responded to the report of a crash in the 9100 block of Harrison Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Around 6:00 a.m. Hamilton County dispatch announced that at least one person died.
According to police, Harrison Avenue at West Road will be closed until at least 7:30 a.m.
Investigators have not released the identities of anyone involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
