Police: 1 dead after early-morning Whitewater Township crash

Harrison Avenue and West Road closed
Harrison Ave crash.PNG
Posted at 6:35 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 07:06:56-04

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Whitewater Township.

Police responded to the report of a crash in the 9100 block of Harrison Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Around 6:00 a.m. Hamilton County dispatch announced that at least one person died.

According to police, Harrison Avenue at West Road will be closed until at least 7:30 a.m.

Investigators have not released the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

