Westwood man dead, another injured in Springfield Township crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Springfield Township Sunday afternoon.

Springfield police said officers responded to 994 W. North Bend Road just before 2 p.m. for a head-on collision. When they arrived, first responders found two cars involved in a crash. The drivers of both cars were taken to UC Medical Center, where 67-year-old Luther Jordan of Westwood was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Jordan's 2013 Mazda crossed the double yellow lines and hit a 2007 black BMW traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the BMW is still at the hospital, but police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said speed is not thought to be a factor in the crash. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office will determine whether impairment was a factor.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.

