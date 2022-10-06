Watch Now
NewsStateState-Indiana

Actions

Police: US 50 Eastbound near Cole Lane closed due to fatal pedestrian crash in Aurora

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted at 7:08 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 07:08:26-04

AURORA, Ind.  — US 50 Eastbound will be closed east of Cole Lane in Aurora due to a fatal pedestrian crash, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office.

Dearborn County Dispatch said it happened within the hour of 6 a.m.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Hamilton County coroner: 1-year-old dead following pedestrian crash
Which Cincinnati neighborhoods are the most dangerous for pedestrians?
Man killed following hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Avondale

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
PD: Man arrested after exposing himself to kids at OTR gas station Florence Y'alls to host 'Deck The Y'alls' holiday lightfest this winter Cincinnati mom is in fight of her life with advanced form ovarian cancer

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!