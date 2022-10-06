Police: US 50 Eastbound near Cole Lane closed due to fatal pedestrian crash in Aurora

AURORA, Ind. — US 50 Eastbound will be closed east of Cole Lane in Aurora due to a fatal pedestrian crash, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office.
Dearborn County Dispatch said it happened within the hour of 6 a.m.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.
