Police: US 50 Eastbound near Cole Lane closed due to fatal pedestrian crash in Aurora

AURORA, Ind. — US 50 Eastbound will be closed east of Cole Lane in Aurora due to a fatal pedestrian crash, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office.

Dearborn County Dispatch said it happened within the hour of 6 a.m.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

